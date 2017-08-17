Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy, inflames tensions

President Donald Trump on Thursday decried the removal of monuments to the pro-slavery Civil War Confederacy, echoing white nationalists and refusing to let go of a controversy that has inflamed U.S. racial tensions and threatens to further derail his policy agenda.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J/WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday decried the removal of monuments to the pro-slavery Civil War Confederacy, echoing white nationalists and refusing to let go of a controversy that has inflamed U.S. racial tensions and threatens to further derail his policy agenda.

As a crisis deepened over Trump's response to violence last Saturday in the Virginia college town of Charlottesville arising from a white nationalist protest against the removal of a Confederate statue, the White House knocked down rumours that Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn might resign.

U.S stocks were rattled amid speculation that Cohn would quit over Trump's comments on the Charlottesville events and were down in afternoon trading. A White House official said Cohn "intends to remain in his position" as National Economic Council director at the White House.

In a series of Twitter posts, Trump unleashed attacks on two fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate, Jeff Flake and Lindsey Graham, raising fresh doubts about his ability to work with lawmakers in his own party to win passage of his legislative goals such as tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

Trump also denied he had spoken of "moral equivalency" between white supremacists, neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan, and the anti-racism activists who clashed in Charlottesville.

His condemnation of the removal of Confederate statues and monuments in numerous U.S. cities was delivered a day after he announced the disbanding of presidential business advisory councils following the resignation of a parade of corporate executives over his Charlottesville remarks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You can't change history, but you can learn from it," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!" Trump added. He was referring to two Confederate generals in the Civil War that ended in 1865, and to early U.S. presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who owned slaves but whose legacy is overwhelmingly honoured.

He took aim at the removal or consideration for removal of Confederate statues and monuments in a long list of cities in California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas.

Opponents call the statues a festering symbol of racism, while supporters say they honour American history. Some of the monuments have become rallying points for white nationalists.

Trump also expressed distaste for removing Confederate statues in a heated news conference on Tuesday.

The Charlottesville violence erupted on Saturday when white nationalists marched in protest over the planned removal of a statue of Lee. A 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer, was killed when a man described as a white nationalist crashed his car into the counter-protesters.

Trump blamed the violence on not just the white nationalist rally organizers but the counter-protesters, and said there were "very fine people" among both groups. He has been sharply rebuked by lawmakers of both parties, numerous American business leaders and U.S. allies abroad.

'HATE-FILLED INDIVIDUALS'

After Trump blasted Graham on Twitter, the senator who was one of Trump's rivals for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination fired back.

"Because of the manner in which you have handled the Charlottesville tragedy you are now receiving praise from some of the most racist and hate-filled individuals and groups in our country. For the sake of our Nation - as our President - please fix this," Graham said. "History is watching us all."

The previous day, Graham had said Trump's remarks at Tuesday's news conference had suggested "moral equivalency" between the white nationalists and anti-racism demonstrators and called on the president to use his words to heal Americans.

"Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!" Trump wrote.

In a separate tweet, Trump called Flake "WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic!" and appeared to endorse Kelli Ward, Flake's Republican challenger in his 2018 re-election race.

Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, on Thursday called for the immediate removal of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol. U.S. Senator Cory Booker, also a Democrat, said he would introduce legislation so that could be done.

"There is no room for celebrating the violent bigotry of the men of the Confederacy in the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol or in places of honour across the country," Pelosi said in a statement.

A spokesman for Republican U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said it was up to U.S. states to determine which statues were displayed on their behalf in the Capitol building.

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook joined a chorus of business leaders who have rebuked Trump.

"I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights. Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans," Cook wrote in a note late on Wednesday to employees, according to technology news website Recode.

Top White House adviser Steve Bannon, in an interview published late on Wednesday, appeared to blast white nationalists as well as Democrats over racial issues.

"Ethno-nationalism - it's losers. It's a fringe element," Bannon told the American Prospect magazine. "These guys are a collection of clowns."

Of Democrats, he said, "I want them to talk about racism every day. If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats."

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Additional reporting by Makini Brice, Richard Cowan, Caroline Valetkevitch and Gina Cherelus; Writing by Will Dunham; Editing by Frances Kerry and Grant McCool)