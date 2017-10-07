Trump does not explain 'calm before the storm' comment

World

Asked on Friday what he meant when he said that a gathering of military leaders at the White House the evening before was "the calm before the storm," U.S. President Donald Trump did not elaborate, and said again, "You'll find out."

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing the National Manufacturing Day Proclamation at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump made the remarks to reporters at a proclamation signing ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House.

(Reporting by James Oliphant)

Source: Reuters