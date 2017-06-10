Trump expected to roll out new Cuba policy as early as next Friday - sources

President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Miami as early as next Friday to announce a new Cuba policy that could tighten rules on trade and travel to the island eased by his predecessor Barack Obama, according to a U.S. official and two people familiar with the matter.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Miami as early as next Friday to announce a new Cuba policy that could tighten rules on trade and travel to the island eased by his predecessor Barack Obama, according to a U.S. official and two people familiar with the matter.

Trump’s aides were nearing completion of a comprehensive review of Cuba policy and are expected to send recommendations to his national security team and then to the president in coming days, a U.S. official said.

Plans were in the works for Trump to roll out his new approach next Friday in a speech in Miami but a delay is still possible if it takes longer to make a decision, according to people familiar with the discussions.

