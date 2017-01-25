Trump expected to sign executive orders on immigration

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump was expected to sign several executive orders restricting immigration on Wednesday, at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to several congressional aides and immigration experts briefed on the matter.

Trump's orders were expected to involve restricting access to the United States for refugees and some visa holders from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, said the aides and experts, who asked not to be identified.

(Corrects to say Wednesday instead of Thursday in first paragraph.)

(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)