Trump extends offer of free invites to inauguration ceremony

SINGAPORE: US President-elect Donald Trump has extended an offer of free tickets to anyone who wants to attend his inauguration on Friday (Jan 20).



He took to Facebook to issue the invitation and the sponsored post has since made its rounds online. "Our movement has always been about you, the American people, nothing more important to me," said Mr Trump in a recorded video.

However, several social media users saw it as a "desperate" move, with just days to go to his inauguration ceremony.

Is this for real? Donald Trump is so desperate to fill up seats at inauguration that he's put an ad on Facebook to invite people? pic.twitter.com/HDnSV2tZbd — Mario Almonte (@Almonte) January 16, 2017

Twitter user @marinarachel noted that Mr Trump's sponsored post is targeted at people living in New York, aged 27 and older, according to Facebook's information about the advertisement.

imagine being so disliked that 4 days before your inauguration you start paying to send desperate FB ad invites to "person, 27+" pic.twitter.com/UQ0m4D7vg4 — mah ree nah (@marinarachael) January 17, 2017

Another twitter user @activist360 said: "Like a sleazy used car salesman trying to sell a crappy car, a desperate Trump is offering free Inauguration tickets."

In a separate Facebook post last Saturday (Jan 14), Mr Trump said that the free tickets are for his best supporters. "We have very limited quantities, and they are moving quickly, so get your free ticket to come to D.C. and take part in history today before it’s too late," he wrote.

CELEBRITIES DROP OUT OF BASH

The billionaire businessman has spent decades palling around in the celebrity world and once dreamed of a movie career. But for his presidential inauguration, he is finding little love in return.

With a few days to go before he becomes the 45th president of the United States, Mr Trump has struggled to find household names as entertainment for the celebration.

Broadway veteran Jennifer Holliday, who had agreed to sing in the interest of national unity, pulled out just a day after she was announced following a fan backlash.

The B-Street Band, which has performed covers of Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band since the 1980s, dropped plans to perform at Thursday's Garden State Inaugural Gala in Wahington.



The band said it was doing so out of respect for Springsteen, who is a vocal critic of the President-elect.



Trump's team previously made known that it reached out to a number of top musicians including pop all-star Elton John, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and country legend Garth Brooks - they all declined.