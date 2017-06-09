Trump goes on the attack after Comey testimony

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer plans to file a complaint early next week about former FBI Director James Comey's disclosure of conversations with the president, a person close to the legal team said on Friday (Jun 9).

Lawyer Marc Kasowitz will file the complaint with the Justice Department's inspector general and will also make a "submission" to the Senate Judiciary and Senate Intelligence committees about Comey's testimony, said the source, who declined to be identified because the matter was not public.

Trump went on the attack Friday after ousted FBI director James Comey's dramatic Capitol Hill testimony, claiming "complete vindication" and slamming him for leaking documents about their private conversations.

In his first response to Comey's blunt remarks, Trump offered a window into how the White House may try to contain the controversy that has dogged his administration for months - accusations that his campaign team colluded with Moscow to tilt the 2016 election in his favor.

The Republican leader zeroed in on Comey's confirmation that he personally was not under investigation over his ties to Russia.

But he left aside scathing testimony by Comey, who was fired in early May, that Trump had tried to derail a probe into his onetime national security advisor - at best, a political miscalculation by a tradition-shredding president, and at worst, a criminal obstruction of justice.

"Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication... and WOW, Comey is a leaker!" Trump said.



Comey, in US Senate intelligence committee testimony on Thursday, accused Trump of firing him to try to undermine the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Comey said Trump pressured him to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and told Comey that he needed his loyalty, even though FBI directors are supposed to work independently from the White House.

Kasowitz disputed those points and attacked Comey for leaking "privileged communications" to the media.

Legal experts have questioned Kasowitz's contention that Trump's private encounters with Comey should be considered privileged communications.