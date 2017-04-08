Trump hails 'tremendous progress' in talks with Xi

PALM BEACH: US President Donald Trump hailed "tremendous progress" in relations with China, during a second day of talks with President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday (Apr 7).

"We have made tremendous progress in our relationship with China" Trump said without going into specifics. "I think truly progress has been made," he said, declaring the relationship "outstanding."

The pair are hoping to strike deals on trade and jobs, smoothing a vital relationship that has been buffeted by tough rhetoric on both sides.

The start of the summit Thursday came on a night of high drama as Trump not only met his nearest peer in economic world power for the first time but also launched his first military strike on a state target.

The US leader appeared confident when Xi arrived at the Florida venue, even hazarding a joke about his own reputation as a dealmaker.

"We had a long discussion already. So far, I have gotten nothing. Absolutely nothing," he said to laughs from the delegation.

"But I can see that, I think long-term, we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look very much forward to it."

Since his election Trump has moderated his tough campaign tone towards China, and he welcomed the 63-year-old Xi to Mar-a-Lago's ornate dining room with an open agenda designed to enable the pair build a rapport.

Trump's grandson and granddaughter sang a traditional Chinese ballad - "Jasmine Flower" - and recited poetry for their honoured guests, according to Chinese state media.

And the Chinese leader has plans to reciprocate the American hospitality, according to the official news agency Xinhua, which reported that Xi invited Trump to a state visit in China later this year.