Trump has 'warm rapport' with Phillipines' Duterte - official

World

Trump has 'warm rapport' with Phillipines' Duterte - official

U.S. President Donald Trump has developed a friendly relationship with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte from the two leaders' telephone conversations and exchanges of letters, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

Former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about administration plans to combat the nation's opioid crisis in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump has developed a friendly relationship with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte from the two leaders' telephone conversations and exchanges of letters, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

"I think there's a warm rapport there and he's very much looking forward to his first in-person meeting with President Duterte," the U.S. official told reporters during a background briefing on Trump's Nov. 3-14 trip to Asia.

Duterte is known for his often profanity-laden tirades against the United States, chiding Washington for treating the Philippines "like a dog," despite the two nations’ longstanding relationship.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark