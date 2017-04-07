Trump hosts simple state dinner for Xi

MAR-A-LAGO, United States: State dinners for visiting dignitaries are usually lavish affairs with refined, sophisticated fare on the menu.

But US President Donald Trump opted to play it simple for the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife to his Florida estate in Mar-a-Lago.

The menu card distributed to the media on Thursday read as follows:

Appetiser: Caesar Salad with homemade focaccia croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano



Main: Pan-seared Dover Sole with champagne sauce, Herb-roasted new potato Haricots verts, Thumbelina Carrots

Or

Dry Aged Prime New York Strip Steak, Whipped Potatoes, Roasted Root Vegetables



Dessert: Chocolate cake with vanilla sauce and dark chocolate sorbet

Or

Trio of Sorbet (Lemon, Mango, and Raspberry)

Trump had made an election campaign pledge to serve Big Macs to Xi.

"I would not be throwing him a dinner. I would get him a McDonald's hamburger and say we've got to get down to work because you can't continue to devalue (the Chinese currency)," Trump said in 2015 on Fox News, ahead of Xi’s state dinner with President Barack Obama at the White House.



