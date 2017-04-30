Trump invites Philippines' Duterte to Washington: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Apr 29) invited his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte to Washington in a "friendly" call in which the leaders discussed the "threat" of North Korea, the White House said.

The announcement comes amid rising tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs following its latest test-fire, as well international criticism of Duterte's drug crackdown that has claimed thousands of lives.

"It was a very friendly conversation, in which the two leaders discussed the concerns of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regarding regional security, including the threat posed by North Korea," the statement said.

The leaders also "discussed the fact that the Philippine government is fighting very hard to rid its country of drugs, a scourge that affects many countries throughout the world."

The White House said Trump "enjoyed the conversation" and looks forward to attending the key US-ASEAN and East Asia summits in the Philippines in November.

Meanwhile, the Malacañang Palace also revealed that during the call, Trump confirmed his visit to the Philippines as he is committed to the Philippine-US alliance.

Trump expressed that he has an amiable working relationship with Duterte during the phone call, said Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella.



"The ambit of the conversation between the two leaders includes the expression of commitment of US President Trump to the PH-US alliance and his interest in developing a warm, working relationship with President Duterte," he said, according to GMA News.



There has been concern about Duterte's efforts to loosen the Philippines' long-standing alliance with the United States as he looks to court China.

Vice President Mike Pence had announced earlier this month that Trump would attend the Asian meetings as a sign of "unwavering commitment" to the region.