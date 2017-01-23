Trump, Israel's Netanyahu to speak at 1830 GMT - White House
New U.S. President Donald Trump will speak by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at 1:30 p.m. ET/1830 GMT on Sunday, the White House said.
Trump, who was sworn in on Friday, has criticized former President Barack Obama's policies toward Israel and has promised to improve relations after taking office.
