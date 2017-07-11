Trump Jr releases emails showing Russia offered information on Clinton

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's eldest son on Tuesday (Jul 11) released an email chain which refers to a top Russian government prosecutor as offering the Trump campaign damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

"The Crown prosecutor of Russia ... offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father," said the Jun 3, 2016 email to Donald Trump Jr from publicist Rob Goldstone.

"This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr Trump," according to the email posted by Trump Jr, 39, on Twitter.

He responded "if it's what you say I love it" and set up a meeting with the source, according to the emails.

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017





