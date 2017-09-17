Trump lets loose on 'Rocket Man' Kim, 'Crooked Hillary'

Donald Trump let loose on Twitter Sunday with a shoot-from-the-hip volley of posts referring to North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un as "Rocket Man" - and picturing himself taking out Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

The US leader spoke Saturday night with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, pledging joint "steps to strengthen deterrence and defense capabilities and to maximize economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea," according to the White House.

Trump's own account of the conversation, which kicked off an unbridled salvo of early morning tweets, struck a less diplomatic tone.

"I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!" the president wrote to his 38 million followers.

He then launched into half a dozen retweets of Internet memes celebrating his Make America Great Again campaign theme - topping it off with a GIF montage of himself taking a swing at a golf ball and knocking out his erstwhile Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Trump is spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey as he prepares to address the UN General Assembly next week.

His latest bout of unbridled tweeting triggered a storm of online reaction - which he slyly acknowledged with a retweet of a Bloomberg article: "What Is Trump worth to Twitter? One analyst estimates $2 billion."