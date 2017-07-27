Trump may sign Russia sanctions bill, or seek 'tougher deal' - aide

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump could veto pending legislation imposing new sanctions on Russia in order to push "an even tougher deal," White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said on Thursday.

"He may sign the sanctions exactly the way they are or he may veto the sanctions and negotiate a even tougher deal against the Russians," Scaramucci told CNN in an interview.

