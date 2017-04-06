Channel NewsAsia

Trump, Merkel discuss Ukraine, Afghanistan by phone - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed several issues including the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan during a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the White House said.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

"The leaders pledged close cooperation and coordination on these and other issues," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech)

- Reuters