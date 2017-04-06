Trump, Merkel discuss Ukraine, Afghanistan by phone - White House
U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed several issues including the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan during a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the White House said.
- Posted 06 Apr 2017 06:00
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed several issues including the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan during a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the White House said.
"The leaders pledged close cooperation and coordination on these and other issues," the White House said in a statement.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech)
- Reuters