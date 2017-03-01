Trump mulling immigration bill with pathway to legal status: Report

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is considering introducing legislation to provide a pathway to legal status, but not immediately to citizenship, for illegal immigrants in the United States, CNN reported on Tuesday (Feb 28), citing a senior White House official.

“The time is right for an immigration bill as long as there is compromise on both sides,” the President is reported to have told journalists at the White House.

CNN said the president holds the view that a comprehensive immigration bill that would allow illegal immigrants to hold a job and require them to pay taxes has a chance of clearing Congress, and it said Trump may refer to the idea of legislation in his first major speech to Congress on Tuesday night.

Trump has said travel limitations are necessary to protect the United States from attacks by Islamist militants. Americans were deeply divided over the measure, which had some support but was condemned by prominent US companies and allies.



The initial order caused chaos at airports, as people, including green card holders initially, were temporarily blocked from entering the United States.



Some of those people, and several states, challenged the order. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, ruling in the Washington case, said the ban likely violated the state's due process rights and suspended it.



The 9th Circuit also ruled that Washington had legal standing to challenge the ban, over objections from the Department of Justice.