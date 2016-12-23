Trump names party veteran Sean Spicer as press secretary

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Thursday (Dec 22) tapped veteran Republican party strategist Sean Spicer to be White House press secretary, the mouthpiece of his administration, as he unveiled the top members of his presidential media team.

Spicer is a familiar face in Washington, as the longtime chief spokesman of the Republican National Committee.

Also named to top White House press posts were: Jason Miller, who was named director of communications; Dan Scavino, director of social media, and Hope Hicks, director of strategic communications.

"Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition," Trump said in a statement from his Mar-a-Lago estate in south Florida, where he is spending the Christmas holidays.

"I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again," the president-elect said.

The New York Times reported that Trump had hoped to persuade his former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway to at least share the press secretary podium - but that she declined.

Conway was rewarded Thursday for her key role Trump's successful campaign with a White House post as counselor to the president-elect.