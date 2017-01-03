Channel NewsAsia

Trump on North Korea ICBM: 'It won't happen!'

  • Posted 03 Jan 2017 07:35
  • Updated 03 Jan 2017 07:59
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivered brief remarks to reporters at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday (Jan 2) that North Korea would not complete a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States, vowing on Twitter: "It won't happen!"


North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Sunday the isolated, nuclear-capable country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile, although some experts have said it is years away from being able to deliver a nuclear warhead to the United States.

- Reuters