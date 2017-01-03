Trump on North Korea ICBM: 'It won't happen!'
- Posted 03 Jan 2017 07:35
- Updated 03 Jan 2017 07:59
WASHINGTON: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday (Jan 2) that North Korea would not complete a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States, vowing on Twitter: "It won't happen!"
North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 January 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Sunday the isolated, nuclear-capable country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile, although some experts have said it is years away from being able to deliver a nuclear warhead to the United States.
- Reuters