Trump picks company lawyer as top international negotiator

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has designated his company's chief lawyer for a newly-created post as a top international negotiator, the US president-elect's transition team announced Tuesday (Dec 27).

Jason Greenblatt, the executive vice president and chief legal officer for the Trump Organization - which oversees the Republican's business empire - will serve as special representative for international negotiations, the team said in a statement.

The statement did not offer precise details on the duties of the position but on Friday CNN cited an unidentified source who said Greenblatt's portfolio would include the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, Cuban relations and trade agreements.

Greenblatt advised Trump on the Arab-Israeli conflict during the campaign, according to the statement.

The president-elect said Greenblatt had negotiated "substantial, complex" transactions on Trump's behalf and was well suited to the new position that will include "assisting on international negotiations of all types, and trade deals around the world."

Greenblatt worked in private legal practice before joining the Trump Organization, according to the statement, and had taught a course on real estate at New York's Yeshiva University.

Trump has faced mounting concern over the conflicts of interest his business empire appears likely to create once he takes office next month, although few company executives number among Trump's administration picks.