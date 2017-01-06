Channel NewsAsia

Trump picks former US Senator Coats as director of national intelligence

  • Posted 06 Jan 2017 04:25
Dan Coats stops to speak to the news media after a meeting at Trump Tower with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in New York, U.S., November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday picked former U.S. Senator Dan Coats as his director of national intelligence, a senior transition official said.

The official announcement is expected this week as Trump makes decisions on some of the remaining major positions he must fill as he prepares to take over the White House on Jan. 20.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney)

- Reuters