Trump plans to keep Comey as FBI director: Report

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump intends to keep FBI Director James Comey in his post, the New York Times reported on Tuesday (Jan 24), as the bureau continues its investigation into potential ties between Trump aides and the Russian government.

Comey drew furious criticism from Democrats for announcing the FBI was looking at additional emails related to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton emails 11 days before the November election. He told his top agents Trump asked him to stay on, the Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

