Trump praises work on UK trade deal, says EU 'protectionist'

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised ongoing work on a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain while criticizing the European Union's trade relationship with the United States, although he provided no other details.

"Working on major Trade Deal with the United Kingdom. Could be very big & exciting. JOBS! The E.U. is very protectionist with the U.S. STOP!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

