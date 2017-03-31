Trump predicts 'very difficult' China summit

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Mar 30) predicted an upcoming meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping would be "very difficult", laying out an adversarial tone ahead of a high-profile summit.

"The meeting next week with China will be a very difficult one," Trump tweeted, in apparent reference to the Mar-a-Lago meeting

"We can no longer have massive trade deficits ... and job losses. American companies must be prepared to look at other alternatives."

The meeting at Trump's Florida residence would be the first face-to-face meeting between the heads of the world's two most powerful nations.

It follows a rocky start to US-China relations under the billionaire politician, who has repeatedly blasted Beijing for its trade policies and reluctance to bring pressure on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs.

The meeting, which is scheduled for Apr 6-7 and was confirmed by both countries on Thursday, could be crucial in setting the tone of the relationship between the two powers in coming years.

The White House confirmed the meeting in a statement, saying that the leaders will "discuss global, regional, and bilateral issues of mutual concern."