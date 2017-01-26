Trump preparing executive orders to reduce US role in UN - New York Times
The Trump administration is preparing executive orders that would clear the way to drastically reduce the U.S. role in the United Nations and other international organizations, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
- Posted 26 Jan 2017 04:40
The executive orders would also begin a process to review and potentially abrogate certain forms of multilateral treaties, the Times reported, citing unnamed officials.
(Writing by Eric Beech)
- Reuters