Trump promises 'historic' increase in US military budget
- Posted 27 Feb 2017 23:12
- Updated 27 Feb 2017 23:43
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday (Feb 27) promised a "historic" increase in the US defense budget as he met with state governors at the White House.
Trump's first budget proposal includes a substantial US$54 billion dollar increase in defense spending, with corresponding cuts in foreign assistance and other non-military spending.
"This budget follows through on my promise on keeping Americans safe," he said. "It will include a historic increase in defense spending."
Highlighting what Trump has described as a "public safety and national security budget," the plan raises national defense spending - already the highest in the world - by almost 10 per cent, an official said on condition of anonymity.
The proposal, which will be picked over by Congress, will have "a corresponding reduction in non-defense spending by 54 billion," the official said. "Most federal agencies will see a reduction as a result."
- AFP/xk