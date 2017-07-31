Trump raises questions about healthcare actions on insurers

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday raised questions about actions over healthcare that could affect the nation's heath insurance companies, one day after urging Republican senators to continue working to undo his predecessor's healthcare law.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, U.S. July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

"If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn't it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays?" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Source: Reuters