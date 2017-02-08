Trump reiterates US support to Turkey in call with Erdogan - White House

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump reiterated "U.S. support to Turkey as a strategic partner and NATO ally" during a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, the White House said.

Trump also spoke about the two countries' "shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms" and welcomed Turkey's contributions to the fight against Islamic State, the White House said in a statement.

