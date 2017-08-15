Trump's childhood home now available to rent on Airbnb

NEW YORK: Ever wondered what United States President Donald Trump's childhood was like? You can now enter the world of his early years for US$725 per night after the Tudor-style home where he grew up was listed on home-sharing site Airbnb.



Located in Queens, New York, the 2,000 sq ft, five-bedroom home is part of Jamaica Estates which is described as an "upper class neighbourhood" on the website.



The listing is titled "PRESIDENTIAL HOME in Beautiful JAMAICA ESTATES", and has 3.5 bathrooms, 14 beds and two sofa beds.

According to the Guardian, the house was bought for US$1.3 million in December 2016 by New York real estate developer Michael Davis. He then sold it for US$2.14 million earlier this year "to a mystery Chinese woman" and now rents it back from her for US$4,000 a month.

The living room in Donald Trump's childhood home. (Photo: AirBnB)

Trump lived in the house with his parents, Fred and Mary, the Airbnb post said. His father built the house in 1940 - just six years before the country's 45th president was born.

"Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here, the kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived," the listing added.

A cut out of Donald Trump is placed in the living room. (Photo: AirBnB)

A giant cut out of Trump, standing conspicuously in the living room, is described as "a great companion for watching the news late into the night".

It is also mentioned that the listing "has no relationship with the White House, the President, Donald Trump or the Trump organisation in any way".