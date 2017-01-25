Trump's defence chief eyes debut trip to Japan, South Korea next week

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump's defence secretary plans to visit Japan and South Korea next week, choosing the two close U.S. allies for his debut trip abroad as Pentagon chief, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

James Mattis, a retired Marine general, was sworn into the Pentagon's top job shortly after Trump's inauguration on Friday.

