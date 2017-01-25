Trump's defence chief eyes debut trip to Japan, South Korea next week
U.S. President Donald Trump's defence secretary plans to visit Japan and South Korea next week, choosing the two close U.S. allies for his debut trip abroad as Pentagon chief, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
- Posted 25 Jan 2017 11:25
James Mattis, a retired Marine general, was sworn into the Pentagon's top job shortly after Trump's inauguration on Friday.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Tom Hogue)
- Reuters