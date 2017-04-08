Trump’s grandchildren sing Chinese song, recite poetry for Xi Jinping

PALM BEACH: US President Donald Trump’s grandchildren performed a traditional Chinese song and recited poetry for China’s President Xi Jinping during the leaders’ first meeting in Florida.

Arabella Kushner sang well-known Chinese folk song “Mo Li Hua”, or "Jasmine Flower", for the Chinese leader and his wife Peng Liyuan at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, according to a video posted by her mother Ivanka Trump on Twitter on Saturday (Apr 8) morning.

The five-year-old, who was joined by her younger brother Joseph Kushner, is the eldest child of Ms Trump and husband Jared Kushner.

The children also recited Chinese poetry “San Zi Jing” – a Confucian classic text used to teach young children about moral principles – though three-year-old Joseph appeared shy towards the end and turned towards his father.

Ms Trump, the eldest daughter and second child of the US President, wrote: “Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honor of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan’s official visit to the US!”

This is not the first time Arabella, who has been learning Chinese since she was 18 months old, showed off her Mandarin-speaking skills.



During Chinese New Year this year, she was seen singing a children’s song called “Happy New Year” while carrying a Chinese lion dance puppet, according to a video posted on Twitter by her mother.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is in the US this week for his first face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump, who has thus far ditched his trademark anti-China bombast.