Trump's Washington hotel poses no conflict of interest, agency finds

WASHINGTON: The Trump International Hotel in Washington is not in violation of federal conflict-of-interest rules that bar elected officials from taking part in a lease of federal property, the U.S. General Services Administration said on Thursday.

Critics argued the luxury hotel housed in the historic Old Post Office a few blocks from the White House was a conflict of interest for Republican President Donald Trump because he is both landlord and tenant of the building. Lawyers for the hotel said the claim had no merit.

Democratic lawmakers asked the GSA, which oversees federal property, to clarify the status of the lease arrangement.

In a letter from GSA contracting officer Kevin Terry to the president's son Donald Trump Jr., the GSA said the issue had been resolved by the younger Trump taking over as head of the company that runs the hotel and by changes to its internal operating agreement.

The agency said the company, the Trump Old Post Office LLC, was in full compliance with the section of the lease prohibiting elected federal officials from having any part of it.

The hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue has become a rallying point for anti-Trump protesters.

A Washington restaurant sued Trump and Trump Old Post Office LLC this month, claiming patrons had shifted business there to curry favour with his administration. A Trump Organization attorney said the lawsuit lacked merit.

