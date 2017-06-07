Trump says ahead of former FBI Director Comey's testimony - 'I wish him luck'

U.S. President Donald Trump had a brief message for former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday ahead of Comey's Thursday testimony to the U.S. Congress on his conversations with Trump about Russia."I wish him luck," Trump told reporters as he met with Republican congressional leaders.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) speaks in Ypilanti Township, Michigan March 15, 2017 and FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., May 3, 2017 in a combination of file photos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Kevin Lamarque/File Photos

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Source: Reuters