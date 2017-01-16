Trump says Brexit to be 'a great thing', wants very substantial cut in nuclear weapons

LONDON: US President-elect Donald Trump said Brexit will turn out to be a "great thing" and that stocks of nuclear weapons should be reduced very substantially as part of any deal with Russia, The Times newspaper reported.

“Brexit is going to end up being a great thing,” Trump told The Times of London in an interview, according to extracts sent by the newspaper ahead of publication.

Trump said he would work very hard to get a trade deal with the United Kingdom "done quickly and done properly".

When asked about the prospect of a nuclear arms reduction deal with Russia, Trump told the newspaper in an interview: "For one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that’s part of it.”