Trump says doesn't think Iran living up to spirit of nuclear deal

BEDMINSTER, N.J.: President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not believe that Iran was living up to the spirit of the 2015 deal to curtail its nuclear weapons programme.

"I don't think Iran is in compliance," Trump told reporters at his private New Jersey golf club. "I don't they're living up to the spirit of the agreement."

(Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)