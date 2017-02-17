Trump says four people under consideration for national security adviser
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he is considering four people to serve as his national security adviser, including Retired General Keith Kellogg.
"General Keith Kellogg, who I have known for a long time, is very much in play for NSA - as are three others," Trump said in a tweet.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)
- Reuters