Trump says government shutdown could happen, blames Democrats

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the federal government could shut down after funding runs out on Friday, casting blame on Democrats for congressional gridlock on the budget and disagreements on immigration issues.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the federal government could shut down after funding runs out on Friday, casting blame on Democrats for congressional gridlock on the budget and disagreements on immigration issues.

"The Democrats are really looking at something that is very dangerous for our country," Trump told reporters at the White House. "They are looking at shutting down."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)