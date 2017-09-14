Trump says he is close to a deal with Democrats on immigration

President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress have agreed to work together on legislation to protect "Dreamers," the illegal immigrants who were children when they entered the United States, the lawmakers said on Wednesday, although a dispute erupted over exactly what had been agreed.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was close to a deal with Democratic congressional leaders on protections for illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children, astounding fellow Republicans again while alarming conservative supporters.

Trump, who met with the top Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, at the White House on Wednesday evening, said any final agreement must include significant steps to protect border security including surveillance systems.

The president added that funding for his planned wall along the U.S.-Mexican border - a centerpiece of his 2016 presidential campaign - would "come later" and would not be part of any final deal on the fate of the 800,000 so-called Dreamers. But, speaking to reporters, he said Democrats "cannot obstruct the wall."

"We have to have an understanding that whether it's in the budget or some other vehicle in a very short period of time, the wall will be funded. Otherwise, we're not doing anything," Trump said as he landed in Florida to survey hurricane damage.

Schumer and Pelosi reiterated their opposition to the wall, and Democrats in the past have promised to block funding for it.

"I think we're fairly close but we have to get massive border security," Trump told reporters earlier in the day of a potential deal.

Trump also said Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were both "on board" with the potential deal on immigration issues and that "we're doing it in conjunction with the Republicans."

The potential agreement was the latest development in the president's newfound willingness to work with Democrats after Republicans, who control Congress, failed to deliver legislative victories on healthcare and other matters.

Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program earlier this month but made that effective in March, giving lawmakers six months to come up with an alternative for the Dreamers. DACA, created by Trump's Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, shields the Dreamers, mostly Hispanic young adults, from deportation and provides work permits.

McConnell and Ryan, both of whom have had a tense relationship with Trump, made comments that suggested they might not be on board, as the president said.

"There is no agreement," Ryan told reporters about DACA.

"I think the president understands that he's got to work the congressional majority," he told reporters, referring to Republicans, adding that "we have not begun negotiations" although he expected a compromise to be reached.

McConnell issued a noncommittal statement.

"As Congress debates the best ways to address illegal immigration through strong border security and interior enforcement, DACA should be part of those discussions. We look forward to receiving the Trump administration's legislative proposal as we continue our work on these issues," he said.

CONSERVATIVE BACKLASH

Trump faced a quick backlash from his hard-line conservative political base over his potential deal on DACA.

He had promised as a candidate to deport all of the estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States, and said a wall would be built to stop the flow from Mexico of illegal immigrants and drugs.

"It looks to me like he's preparing to keep Hillary Clinton's campaign promise rather than his own," Republican Representative Steve King told CNN, referring to Trump's Democratic election rival.

Breitbart News, the hard-line conservative news website headed by Trump's former top strategist Steve Bannon, called the president "Amnesty Don" in a headline. Many conservatives oppose giving legal status or a path toward citizenship to illegal immigrants, calling such steps "amnesty" to law-breakers.

Regarding the Dreamers, Trump said he was not looking at citizenship or amnesty.

"We're talking about taking care of people ... that have done a good job and were not brought here of their own volition," Trump said.

The potential deal comes after Trump stunned Republican leaders last week by reaching an agreement with Schumer and Pelosi to fund the government and raise the U.S. debt ceiling through mid-December.

Trump's hard-line conservative supporters had cheered his decision to rescind DACA, but have become increasingly uneasy with the businessman-turned-politician, in particular after he dismissed Bannon in August and began looking for common ground with Democrats. Trump also endorsed U.S. Senator Luther Strange in an election fight in Alabama against a hard-line conservative Republican.

Schumer and Pelosi said they agreed with Trump that he would "support enshrining DACA protections into law, and encourage the House and Senate to act."

"What remains to be negotiated are the details of border security, with a mutual goal of finalizing all details as soon as possible," they said. "While both sides agreed that the wall would not be any part of this agreement, the President made clear he intends to pursue it at a later time, and we made clear we would continue to oppose it."

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey, Doina Chiacu. Ginger Gibson and Makini Brice; Writing by Will Dunham; Editing by Frances Kerry)