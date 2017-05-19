Trump says he is close to picking new FBI director, Lieberman among top candidates

Trump says he is close to picking new FBI director, Lieberman among top candidates

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was close to selecting a new FBI director and that former senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman was among the top candidates.

Former Senator Joe Lieberman waves as he leaves after a meeting with President Donald Trump for candidates for FBI director at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Speaking to reporters at the beginning of a meeting with President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia, Trump said: "We're very close" to picking an FBI director. Asked if Lieberman was one of his top candidates, Trump said: "He is."

(Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Source: Reuters