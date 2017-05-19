Trump says he is close to picking new FBI director, Lieberman among top candidates

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was close to selecting a new FBI director and that former senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman was among the top candidates.

Speaking to reporters at the beginning of a meeting with President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia, Trump said: "We're very close" to picking an FBI director. Asked if Lieberman was one of his top candidates, Trump said: "He is."

