Trump says he is deeply disturbed by South Sudan, Congo violence

NEW YORK: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States was deeply disturbed by, and closely monitoring, violence in South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo.

He told a lunch with African leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly that he would send his U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to Africa to discuss conflict prevention.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Howard Goller)