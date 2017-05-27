Trump says he will decide on Paris climate deal next week

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post on Saturday that he would make a decision on whether to support a landmark international agreement on climate change next week.

TAORMINA, Italy: U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post on Saturday that he would make a decision on whether to support a landmark international agreement on climate change next week.

"I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!" he tweeted on the final day of a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy at which he refused to bow to pressure from allies to back the landmark 2015 agreement.

