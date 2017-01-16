Trump says Merkel made 'catastrophic mistake' with refugee policy
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump told the Times of London German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made a "catastrophic mistake" with the policy that let a wave of a million migrants into her country.
"I think she made one very catastrophic mistake and that was taking all of these illegals," the Times, via Twitter, quoted Trump as saying in an interview.
- Reuters