Trump says 'Russian connection' is 'non-sense'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed the idea of any "Russian connection" in a tweet that came amid a New York Times report that said members of his presidential campaign had contacts with Russian intelligence officials.

"This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign," he said in a post on Twitter, citing his former Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential contest.

US intelligence agencies concluded in January that Russia had intervened in the US electoral process at least in part to help Republican property tycoon Trump win the Nov 8 election.

In a barrage of tweets, Trump took fresh aim at some of the media Wednesday, while praising the conservative Fox television network.

"The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great!" he tweeted.

Trump also accused the US intelligence services of having leaked information, directly pointing the finger at the National Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washington post by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?) Just like Russia," Trump wrote.

He lobbed a hardball at his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, writing "Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia?"