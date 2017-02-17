Trump says sought Flynn's resignation over statements to Pence

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he asked for the resignation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn because he was not happy with the way he had communicated information to Vice President Mike Pence.

"I don't think he did anything wrong. If anything, he did something right" in talking to Russian officials, Trump told a news conference. "The thing is, he didn't tell our vice president properly and then he said he didn't remember."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Dan Grebler)