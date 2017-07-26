Trump says US aid to Lebanon can help fight Islamic State

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Lebanon's efforts to guard its borders to prevent Islamic State and other militant groups from gaining a foothold inside their country and promised continued American help.

"America's assistance can help ensure that the Lebanese army is the only defender Lebanon needs," Trump said at a White House news conference with Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.

