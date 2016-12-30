Trump says will meet US spy chiefs to get 'facts' on Russian hacking

PALM BEACH: US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday (Dec 29) responded to a slew of US sanctions against Russia with a call for the country to "move on" and a conciliatory pledge to meet US spy chiefs he has harshly criticised.

"It's time for our country to move on to bigger and better things," Trump said, echoing previous prickly reactions to allegations his election win over Hillary Clinton was somehow tainted by Russian interference.

"Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation," he added.