Trump says will terminate green card lottery program

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Nov 1) that he would end the popular US green card lottery after a radicalised Uzbek man who entered the country under the program killed eight people in New York.

"I am starting the process of terminating the diversity lottery program," Trump told reporters.

The 1990 program awards US permanent resident visas to around 50,000 applicants from around the world each year. According to Trump, Sayfullo Saipov, who plowed a rented truck into cyclists and pedestrians on a New York City bike path Tuesday, came to the country via the program.



He blamed the program on Senator Chuck Schumer, the senior Democratic senator from New York, even though it was resoundingly supported by both parties and signed into law by a Republican president, George H W Bush.

"The terrorist came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based" immigration, Trump tweeted.

"We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter)," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saipov, 29, was reported to have arrived in the United States from Uzbekistan in 2010.

Unconfirmed news reports said he entered the country on the State Department program, which aimed to diversify the origins of people granted permanent residence - so-called green cards - in the United States.

The program awards 50,000 residence visas annually.

Schumer quickly rebuffed Trump. "I have always believed and continue to believe that immigration is good for America," he said in a statement.

"President Trump, instead of politicising and dividing America, which he always seems to do at times of national tragedy, should be focusing on the real solution - anti-terrorism funding - which he proposed cutting in his most recent budget."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said investigators have determined that Saipov since shown an interest in the Islamic State militant group and its terror tactics, but that there was no evidence so far that others helped him plot the attack.

Earlier, Trump announced that he had ordered the Department of Homeland Security to intensify "extreme vetting" of travellers to the United States, operations aimed at screening out potential terrorists.

"Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!" he said via Twitter.