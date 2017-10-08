Trump says would be open to temporary healthcare reform deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would be open to a one- or two-year deal as a way to reform the nation's healthcare system, as his administration and the Republican Party have vowed to do.

"So if we could do a one-year deal or two-year deal as a temporary measure, you’ll have block granting ultimately to the states, which is what Republicans want," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Republicans fell short several times this year in their drive to repeal Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, a promise they had campaigned on for seven years.

Trump has been frustrated by the failure, openly taunting Republicans as “total quitters” and “fools” this summer over their inability in the Senate to replace former President Barack Obama's signature legislation.

