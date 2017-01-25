Trump turns focus on border, illegal residents

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday aimed at securing the U.S. border, cracking down on people in the United States illegally, and temporarily banning most refugees, two congressional aides said.

Among the actions are plans for hiring 5,000 more U.S. border agents and a call for local law enforcement to work with federal immigration authorities, according to the aides, who could not be named because the actions have not been announced. Trump is also expected to cut the refugee cap in half for fiscal year 2017, down to 50,000, they said.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)