Trump signs order to roll back Obama climate measures
- Posted 29 Mar 2017 03:11
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump claimed an end to the "war on coal" on Tuesday (Mar 28), as he moved to roll back climate protections enacted by predecessor Barack Obama.
Trump ordered a review of power plant emission rules and a series of other steps designed to unwind the regulation on fossil fuels, calling into question US commitment to global emission targets.
